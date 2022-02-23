Delhi National Zoological Park to re-open from March 1, say zoo authorities

Delhi National Zoological Park on Wednesday announced that it will re-open from March 1 with an online ticket system.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 583 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent. The state also reported three deaths in the past 24 hours

Earlier, on January 5, the national zoological park had shut down temporarily amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

