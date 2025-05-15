Delhi: NDMC launches drive to remove debris, clean back-lanes

New Delhi, May 15 The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday launched a cleanliness drive for all the back-lanes of its area in a coordinated effort by horticulture, sanitation, civil engineering and enforcement departments, an official said.

The civic agency launched a citywide Mega Cleanliness - Shramdan Drive on May 5 in its 14 sanitation circles simultaneously by involving employees, students and teachers, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and Market Traders Associations (MTAs) daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Under the back lane cleanliness drive, the NDMC is focussing on the construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal along with the Chairperson have been regularly taking part in the cleanliness drive.

During the Shramdan - Cleanliness Drive, the NDMC mobilises work force at the roads, circles, roundabouts, Park & Gardens, Hospitals, Dispensaries, Electric sub-stations, Office buildings, field offices along with residential complexes, market and business hubs to focus on removal of garbage, construction waste, plastic waste, horticulture waste, besides repairing and maintaining foot paths, underpass, sub-ways, schools, government buildings and places of worship.

NDMC area's construction and repairing sites generate an estimated 500-700 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste every month. This waste includes materials like concrete, asphalt, wood, metals, and other building debris.

Improperly managed C&D waste can lead to pollution of water sources and air, as well as the degradation of urban ecosystems. The C&D waste can be recycled and reused in construction, reducing the need for virgin materials and lowering costs.

Illegally dumped C&D waste can pose public health risks by creating breeding grounds for insects and rodents, and by attracting animals. NDMC is implementing such regulations to prevent illegal dumping of C&D waste and enforcing penalties against violators.

NDMC is partnering with waste management agencies to manage and process C&D waste, turning debris into reusable materials.

The civic agency is also collaborating with dedicated C&D waste processing plants of MCD to handle the waste stream. The NDMC has also established 14 collection points for C&D waste in each sanitation circle, making it easier for residents to dispose of their debris responsibly.

