Delhi: New Born Baby Care Hospital Owner Absconding After Fire Kills 7 Newborns, FIR Registered

Massive fire at Baby care center in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area claimed 7 newborn babies' life, while five are undergoing treatment. Due to this sudden fire, victims' families are in shock. The FIR has been filed for negligence against the owner of the New Born Baby Care Hospital Naveen Kichi.

FIR is filed under sections 336 (endangering life of personal safety of others), 304A (death by negligence) and 34 (criminal activity) of the IPC. He is currently absconding. DCP Shahdara provided insight into the situation, stating, "In the hospital, 12 newborns were admitted. They were all rescued and transferred to the East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital in Vivek Vihar for immediate treatment. Tragically, six of these babies were declared brought dead, and one had passed away earlier. The bodies of the deceased infants have been sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem examination."

Upon receiving news of the incident, top police officials swiftly arrived at the scene, while the Delhi Fire Services dispatched 16 fire tenders to combat the blaze. Thankfully, the fire was brought under control in the early hours of Sunday, with no reports of casualties or injuries from the neighboring building affected by the flames. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg speculated that a cylinder blast likely sparked the fire. He recounted the challenges faced during the operation, noting the complexities involved in rescuing the infants amidst the hazardous conditions.

बच्चों के अस्पताल में आग की ये घटना हृदयविदारक है। इस हादसे में जिन्होंने अपने मासूम बच्चों को खोया उनके साथ हम सब खड़े हैं। घटनास्थल पर सरकार और प्रशासन के अधिकारी घायलों को इलाज मुहैया करवाने में लगे हुए हैं। घटना के कारणों की जाँच की जा रही है और जो भी इस लापरवाही का… https://t.co/eJuj2y9b1w — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 26, 2024

Expressing his condolences, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the hospital fire as "heartbreaking" and assured that a thorough investigation would uncover the causes of the tragedy, promising accountability for those responsible. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also tweeted similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for strict punishment for anyone found negligent or involved in wrongdoing.