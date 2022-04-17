Delhi: Nine arrested so far in Jahangirpuri violence

Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, informed the police on Sunday.

"Nine persons including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured and treated in a hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West Usha Rangnani.

Following the violence, heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

