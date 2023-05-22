Delhi: Notorious criminal involved in burglaries nabbed

New Delhi, May 22 A 24-year-old notorious criminal who was involved in 17 cases of burglary and theft, has been nabbed here in the Rohini area, a police officer said on Monday.

Police have also recovered one country-made pistol along with two bullets from the possession of the arrested individual, identified as Hakim Sheikh, a resident of Shahbad Daulatpur Extension.

A police officer said that with his arrest, the police have solved seven cases of burglaries committed by the accused recently.

According to the police, after receiving specific inputs, Sheikh was arrested from Sector-28 in Rohini.

"He was previously involved in 17 cases of burglary and thefts registered across the city. Questioning of the accused led to the recovery of a car and a scooty that he had stolen for committing burglaries," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Kumar Singh said.



