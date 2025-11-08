Delhi: One Child Injured in Massive Fire in Slum Area Near Rithala Metro Station (Watch Video)

A child was injured in a massive fire that broke out in a slum area near Rithala Metro Station in New Delhi on Friday night, November 7. According to fire officer SK Dua, the fire was declared a Medium category fire due to its intensity, and a total of 29 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

After hours of dousing operation, the blaze was brought under control. "We received information that a fire broke out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was declared to be of Medium category considering its intensity," Dua told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | Firefighting operations continue, to douse the fire which broke out at slum area near Rithala metro station. pic.twitter.com/WDeTXAI7hS — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

"A total of 29 fire tenders are on the spot, and the fire is now under control. A kid was reportedly injured, and he has been sent to the hospital via ambulance. There is no information about any further casualties," he added.