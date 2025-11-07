Mumbai Road Accident: Two Cars Catch Fire After Tragic Collision on Marine Drive, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

Mumbai Accident: Tragic road accident took place in Mumbai's Marine Drive area, where a two cars collided on Friday night. Accident occurred around 8:00 Pm. The impact of collision was so strong that both the vehicles caught fire.

Accident created a panic among the locals as the thick layer of fumes surrounded in area. Even tough collision was strong fortunately no one is reported to have been injured in this accident.

Fire brigade and police team reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Police Constable Dies In accident

A Mumbai Police constable, 41-year-old Ajay Gawhane, lost his life after suffering critical injuries in a road accident in Ghatkopar (East). The incident took place around 1 a.m. on November 2, when his motorcycle collided with a milk delivery truck that had been parked carelessly along the 90 Feet Road. The hazardous parking reportedly left little visibility for incoming vehicles. Gawhane was immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, for further treatment. Despite undergoing intensive medical care for three days, he succumbed to his injuries on November 5, leaving his family and colleagues in deep sorrow.

According to the FIR filed at Pantnagar Police Station, the accident happened near Aarey Milk Centre, where an Eicher truck (MH-03-EG-8379) was dangerously stationed on the roadside without maintaining any necessary safety precautions. Gawhane, riding his motorcycle (MH-03-DB-8343), hit the stationary vehicle, causing him to fall and sustain severe head injuries. He lost consciousness immediately. After initial treatment at Rajawadi Hospital’s trauma unit, he was transferred to Hinduja Hospital for advanced care, where he eventually passed away. A resident of Nehru Nagar Police Colony in Kurla (East), Gawhane was attached to the Bandra police station and was off duty that day after visiting relatives.