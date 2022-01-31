Delhi: People hope Budget 2022 addresses concerns of middle-class post-COVID situation

Ahead of the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on February 1, people in Delhi on Monday voiced their expectations from the upcoming budget.

According to the common people in Delhi, Union Budget 2022-23 should be made keeping the middle-class people in mind amid the post-COVID-19 scenario.

A government employee, Pankaj said, "Budget should be post-COVID friendly and address to the troubles that a middle-class man faces every day- increase in petrol and edible oil prices, salary reduction and job loss."

According to him, the purchasing power of middle-class people has decreased after the pandemic. While speaking to ANI, Anil opined that the main concern for India today is the health sector, employment sector and education sector.

"Apart from Delhi, education is costly throughout the country. This is how a poor man or a middle-class man's child is not getting a proper education. A child's future should not be based on money. We hope that the Finance Minister works to mitigate unemployment problems and at the same time rolls out schemes for skill development and cheaper education system."

Shalini, another Delhiite, thinks that the Budget should contribute to the Indian Economy besides addressing the tax system 'salaried' middle-class' concern.

"Budget should be corrected for the middle class especially for the salaried people. Concessions and rebates in taxes should be eased out for the middle class compared to the others. The Budget should equally benefit all the people across the country."

With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

