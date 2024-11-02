Delhi Plastic Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Alipur, 25 Engines at Spot (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday, November 2. According to the information, the blaze erupted in a plastic factory located in Alipur. There are 25 fire brigades at the site, and efforts are underway to extinguish the raging inferno.

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries in the fire incident. It is still uncertain how the blaze erupted in the factory. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows huge clouds of black smoke coming out between the area surrounded by the buildings. The noise of fire brigades, sirens, and ambulances can also be heard. Chaos in the area was suspected among the people due to the huge fire.

Fire Breaks Out in Plastic Factory Warehouse in Delhi