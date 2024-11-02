Ghaziabad Factory Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts in Sahibabad Area of Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, on the evening of Saturday, November 2. According to visuals shared by news agency ANI, thick clouds of black smoke can be seen billowing from the area.

Several fire brigade teams are currently at the scene, working to extinguish the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Upon receiving the alert, seven fire engines arrived at the location. During the operation, firefighters rescued a person who had been trapped on the roof. Additional fire engines have been called from nearby districts to assist.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a factory in the Sahibabad area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/MHIpSLu3VL — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

According to reports, the fire department received information about a large fire at a home appliance manufacturing company located in Site 2, Harsh Compound, Sahibabad. The factory primarily produces coolers, and the flames spread rapidly, affecting an adjacent factory as well.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Paul stated that fire engines from Ghaziabad, Noida, and Hapur have been deployed to the scene, with about 7 to 8 vehicles already in operation. The fire department is working to contain the blaze from all sides, though firefighters are facing significant challenges in controlling the spread.

Also Read | Delhi Plastic Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Alipur, 25 Engines at Spot (Watch Video).

CFO Paul mentioned that upon arrival, a person was found stranded on the roof and was safely rescued by fire brigade personnel. The fire in the basement has been brought under control, while efforts are ongoing to control the flames on the second floor. The rapid spread of the fire is reportedly due to flammable materials in the factory. However, the fire is expected to be contained soon, and no loss of life has been reported so far.

"We got the information around 4 pm... A person was trapped on the top floor of the building and was rescued... 12 fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire. Fire is under control - in the basement and on the ground floor. We are trying to control the fire of the top floor," said CFO Rahul Kumar.