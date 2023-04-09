Delhi: Police arrest 2, detain minor for robbing a man on NH 24

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Police arrested 2 people and detained a juvenile for involvement in a robbery incident, police said.

The accused were identified as Tilak (19), a resident of Khora colony in Ghaziabad and Vikas Dubey (19), an e-rickshaw driver, police said, adding that both are drug addicts.

Sharing details of the arrest, a police officer said, "A complaint was filed by Amit Kumar, resident of East Vinod Nagar, against unidentified robbers who attacked him on a bridge, at Khichripur on National Highway 24, while he was on his way to his residence. The accused choked him from behind and banged his head on a cemented pillar near the foot overbridge. He lost consciousness after which the accused took both his mobile handsets."

A case was registered under sections 394 and 34 of the IPC against unidentified robbers at Kalyanpuri police station. A Crime Branch team was assigned to investigate the incident.

During the investigation, the team got vital clues about the accused from technical and manual inputs. Further, on the basis of information gathered by the sleuths, raids were conducted in Ghazipur and Khora, in Ghaziabad. Two of the accused were arrested and the juvenile was apprehended. Police also recovered phones from the arrested accused, said police.

During the interrogation, accused Tilak said he was going to Mandawali, East Delhi, along with his friend Vikas to buy drugs. He said they saw the victim when they reached a gurdwara and planned to rob him. They choked him from behind and banged his head on a concrete pillar. As he fell unconscious, they took his mobile phones and ran away, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor