Delhi Police arrest 2 scamsters posing as insurance agents

New Delhi, July 27 Delhi Police have arrested two online scamsters who used to impersonate as ‘Max Life Insurance’ company agents and duped innocent people on the pretext of premium payments, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Ashwani Tiwari (33), a resident of Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Sahil Malhotra (25) from Sonipat, Haryana.

On July 21, a case under section 420 of the IPC was registered at the Cyber police station in Dwarka, wherein it was alleged that an unknown person had called the complainant from the Max Life Insurance Policy and briefed the victim about his pending policy, the police said.

The caller also said that the pending premium of the Insurance policy was pending since 2020 and assured the complainant to mature the policy on time.

Subsequently, on his instruction, the complainant paid Rs 6 lakhs to the accounts provided by the fraudster after which the latter switched off his mobile phones.

During investigation, the details of the beneficiary bank account were obtained.

The call details record of the alleged number were obtained and analysed.

“On the basis of technical analysis and surveillance, the team carried out a raid in Murthal near Sonipat and traced Sahil in the Omaxe City society and arrested him,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

On interrogation, he disclosed that he provided the bank accounts to the other accused Ashwini on a commission basis.

“Sahil was taken on a two-day of police custody, and continuous raids were conducted in Delhi-NCR. Ashwani was subsequently arrested. He used to make calls to the victim and operate the alleged accounts, as well as withdraw the amount through ATM cards,” the DCP added.

