Delhi Police Arrest 3 Individuals for Using Forged Aadhaar Cards to Enter Parliament Complex

Delhi Police arrested three individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb, charging them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to forgery and cheating. On Thursday, official sources reported that the three laborers were apprehended by CISF personnel for attempting to enter the high-security Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards.

According to PTI, the trio was intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate entry of Parliament House on Tuesday during routine security and identity checks. Upon further scrutiny, the CISF found their Aadhaar cards to be forged.

Also Read: RBI MPC Meet 2024 Reserve Bank Of India likely To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%

This incident occurred shortly after the CISF assumed complete security control of the Parliament complex, replacing the CRPF and Delhi Police contingents. The three arrested individuals were employed by Dee Vee Projects Ltd, which had been contracted to construct the MPs' lounge inside the Parliament complex.The CISF handed the individuals over to the Delhi Police, who then filed an FIR and booked them under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).