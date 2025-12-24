Delhi Police arrest burglar, recover Rs 7.50 lakh in Patparganj case

New Delhi, Dec 24 Delhi Police have arrested an active burglar in connection with a high-value office burglary at Patparganj industrial area in East Delhi, recovering Rs 7.50 lakh in cash and two mobile phones, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Aash Mohd., 45, a resident of New Islam Nagar in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended following a swift investigation by the staff of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area under the East District.

According to police, the burglary was reported on December 17, 2025, by Mohd. Harul Malik, who runs a laptop sales business, Fast Track Computers, from an office in the industrial area. Unknown persons allegedly broke into the premises and decamped with cash and mobile phones. An FIR bearing number 554/25 was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe was launched.

A dedicated team comprising Head Constables Anshul and Sunil Sharma, and Constables Anant Pal and Astender, was formed under the supervision of Inspector Satya Prakash, SHO of the police station, with overall guidance from the ACP of Madhu Vihar.

During the investigation, police scrutinised CCTV footage from the office and surrounding areas, which showed a man scaling the boundary wall to enter the premises. Technical surveillance and local intelligence were also deployed, and several workers, residents and former employees linked to the complainant were examined.

Sustained efforts led investigators to the accused in Meerut. During interrogation, Aash Mohd. allegedly confessed to the crime and led police to the recovery of the stolen cash and mobile phones.

Police said the accused was formerly employed as a casual driver by the complainant and had left the job around three months before the incident. His familiarity with the office layout and knowledge that cash was often kept there helped him plan the burglary.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in similar offences.

