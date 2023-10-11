Delhi Police arrest self-styled godman over sexual assault

New Delhi, Oct 11 Delhi Police have arrested a self-styled godman after receiving two sexual assault complaints, a top officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kashyap (33), was running the Mata Masani Chowki Darbar in the city's Kakrola area.

According to the police, he also has a YouTube account with a large number of followers.

Kashyap's arrest comes on the heels on two sexual assault cases registered in the Dwarka North police station.

“In both the cases, it is alleged that he called the woman devotee on the pretext of helping with problems and told them that guru seva must be done. He then sexually assaulted the woman and threatened the complainant not to disclose the incident,”Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Hardha Vardhan said.

“We have registered the cases under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused. Further investigation is going on."

