Delhi Police arrest sharp-shooter in Kabaddi player murder case
By IANS | Published: September 10, 2023 11:49 PM 2023-09-10T23:49:27+5:30 2023-09-10T23:50:07+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 10 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one Harry, a key suspect connected to the murder case of international-level kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, a source said.
Ambian was an international kabaddi player from Punjab.
Harry, a sharp-shooter, allegedly played a significant role in the murder.
Harry had been on the run since March 14, 2022, when he allegedly killed Ambian.
"Harry has a close association with gangster Kaushal," the source said.
