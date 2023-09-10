Delhi Police arrest sharp-shooter in Kabaddi player murder case

New Delhi, Sep 10 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one Harry, a key suspect connected to the murder case of international-level kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, a source said.

Ambian was an international kabaddi player from Punjab.

Harry, a sharp-shooter, allegedly played a significant role in the murder.

Harry had been on the run since March 14, 2022, when he allegedly killed Ambian.

"Harry has a close association with gangster Kaushal," the source said.

