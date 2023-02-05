Delhi Police arrests member of fake coins syndicate from Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 5 The Special Cell of the Delhi Police have arrested a Mumbai-based based member of an inter-state syndicate of Counterfeit Indian Currency Coin (FICC).

Ingit Pratap Singh, the DCP of the Special Cell, said that fake Indian coins in the denomination of Rs 10 having face value of Rs 9,46,000 were recovered from the accused, identified as Jignesh Gala.

"Gala was part of the previous module busted in April 2022, wherein FICC to the face value of Rs 10,48,540 was recovered and the manufacturing unit was busted," Singh added.

The mastermind of the racket namely Naresh Kumar was arrested in April 2022, and fake currency coins were recovered from him. Later on, at his instance a manufacturing unit cum godown was unearthed at Charkhi Dadri, Haryana and four of his associates were arrested.

"During the investigation of accused persons and other evidences collected on record, it was revealed that bulk of FICCs was manufactured by this syndicate and was supplied to different destinations all over country including Mumbai. To unearth the whole nexus and members of the syndicate, backtrail investigation was carried out," the official said.

The police got a tip off about Gala and he was found to be in Mumbai. A team was sent there and he was held from Malad area of Mumbai.

"During interrogation Gala has disclosed that he has been involved in the procuring and supplying of fake currency coins for last eight years. Initially, he used to collect currency coins from banks in Surat, local businessman, traders of old currency," the official said.

Further investigation is in progress to verify the other sources and receivers of the syndicate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor