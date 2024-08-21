Delhi Police Arrives in Pune to Probe Controversial IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar's Fraud Allegations

A team from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has reportedly arrived in Pune to investigate the case involving controversial trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar. Although this has not been officially confirmed, the Delhi Police have registered a fraud case against Khedkar based on a complaint from the Central Public Service Commission (CPSC).

The Central Personnel and Training Department issued a notice to Khedkar after discovering that she had attempted the Central Public Service Commission examination 12 times. Despite multiple notices and a deadline of August 14 to respond, Khedkar did not comply. The department then instructed the director of Yashda in Pune, through the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, to post the notice at her residences in Pune and Bhalgaon (T. Pathardi Dist. Nagar). The notice was placed outside her bungalow in Pashan, Pune, as no one accepted it inside. She was given a deadline of August 16 to submit her statement but failed to do so.

Khedkar has been granted immunity from arrest in a case filed in the Delhi High Court, where the next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (August 21). The Delhi Police’s investigation into the fraud allegations is ongoing, and Khedkar’s legal troubles are expected to escalate.