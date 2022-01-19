Delhi Police ASI, accomplice held on graft charges

New Delhi, Jan 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police and a private person in a bribery case, an official said here on Wednesday.

According to the official, a case was registered against the Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police, posted at Sultanpuri Police Station in Delhi on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Sub Inspector and Bhagat Lal, a private person.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe from the complainant for not arresting his brother and nephew in a separate case, earlier registered at Sultanpuri Police Station.

"The accused directed the complainant to handover the bribe to a tea vendor operating in front of said Police Station," the official said.

Accordingly, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on the directions of said ASI. The probe agency said that searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused. "Both the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Delhi," the CBI added.

