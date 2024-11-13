Delhi Police Bust Syndicate Supplying Fake Indian IDs to Nepali Nationals at IGI Airport

In a significant operation, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police have dismantled a criminal syndicate involved in providing counterfeit Indian identity documents to Nepali nationals intending to travel abroad. This syndicate allegedly specialized in producing fake Aadhaar cards, Voter IDs, and other critical documents, which were then used to obtain Indian passports for international travel. The breakthrough came when two Nepali nationals, Dinesh Subba and Shyam Subba, were intercepted at IGI Airport as they prepared to depart for Cambodia using fraudulent Indian passports.

According to the Delhi Police, the investigation revealed that the Nepali nationals had illegally entered India and were guided by agents to acquire fake Indian identification. The agents charged a staggering Rs 10 lakhs to arrange the forged documents and complete their travel arrangements. In a critical move, the police also apprehended a woman named Tabassum Alvi, who played a key role in the syndicate by coordinating flight tickets and visas for the Nepali nationals.

The discovery of this organized network has raised concerns over potential security risks, as the syndicate’s activities extend beyond mere document forgery, suggesting possible links to broader criminal or financial operations. Authorities are now intensifying their probe to identify other individuals connected to the group and investigate any possible ties to criminal enterprises or illegal financial channels.