Delhi: Police bust vehicle lifters' gang, four held

Delhi Police on Sunday busted a liquor smuggling gang and arrested four people for allegedly stealing vehicles and using them for transporting liquor in Delhi's Narela area.

According to DCP Devesh Kumar Mahala, "A team of police station Narela Industrial Area had laid traps in the area on February 2 evening and nabbed one of the gang members."

The suspect identified as Harichander (24), hails from Sonipat district, Haryana.

During questioning, he revealed about being involved in incidents of vehicle theft reported in the past. His brother, Sachin and his friend, Vishal were also involved and used to steal vehicles.

After stealing the vehicle they used to hand over vehicles to another accused, who would use the vehicles for supplyinh liquor in and around Delhi, DCP Mahala said.

"Sachin used to make reiki in the area and identify vehicles for theft, and then he used to pass information to his brother, Deepak, and they all used to steal the vehicles," officials said.

DCP Devesh Kumar Mahala further said, "Harichander along with Sachin and Vishal had stolen a Mini Tempo from Holambi Kalan a couple of days back and handed it to another accused, Parvesh for supplying liquor in Delhi."

During the investigation, the police came to know that Harichander, Sachin and Gaurav were drivers and they used to work for Parvesh. Parvesh used to pay them for stealing vehicles.

Acting on the inputs received from sources, the police launched a probe and arrested all four accused, and also recovered six mini-tempo and two vehicles reported stolen in the past.

Officials were further looking into the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor