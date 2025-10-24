Delhi Police Busts ISIS Module; Two Suspected Terrorists Planning Suicide Attacks Arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell announced on Friday that it had dismantled an ISIS-linked module and apprehended two suspected terrorists allegedly preparing for “fidayeen” (suicide) missions, reported ANI. Both accused, identified as Adnan from Bhopal, were taken into custody following coordinated operations in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Special Cell launched a swift crackdown, resulting in the arrests. Police revealed that the two were receiving training for a possible terror strike in the national capital and were working under directives influenced by global terror networks, reported PTI.

During the preliminary probe, officials confirmed that the accused had direct links with ISIS and were planning a major attack in Delhi. Law enforcement officers seized multiple electronic gadgets and other incriminating materials from their possession. Investigators are now analyzing the recovered data to uncover more details about their network and activities. A senior police officer stated that their timely arrest helped prevent a potential terror incident in the city. Both suspects are being intensively interrogated to identify their handlers, funding sources, and potential local collaborators involved in the plot.

According to media reports, a significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered during the raids. One of the suspects has been confirmed as Adnan, while the second suspect is being verified. The operation was spearheaded by Additional Commissioner Pramod Kushwaha and ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, as reported by The Times of India. The Delhi Police Special Cell, working closely with intelligence agencies, carried out surveillance for several weeks before making the arrests. Officials emphasized that this successful operation reflects heightened security vigilance ahead of the festive season.

Authorities suspect that the busted module was ideologically driven by ISIS and may have connections to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, which is believed to operate similar terror networks under the Islamic State’s name. Sources said the investigation is ongoing as teams attempt to trace the full extent of the suspects’ communication channels and uncover other operatives in India and abroad. The interrogation is expected to reveal crucial information regarding recruitment methods, funding routes, and possible international collaborations aimed at destabilizing the region.