Delhi police crime branch arrests 2 sharpshooters of notorious gang, recovers 14 live cartidges

By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 11:58 PM 2023-07-04T23:58:13+5:30 2023-07-05T00:00:03+5:30

New Delhi [India], July 4 :

New Delhi [India], July 4 : The crime branch of Delhi police on Tuesday arrested two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi-Anil Chippi gang and recovered 6 pistols along with 14 live cartridges, officials said.

A Delhi police official said with the arrest, the two sensational extortion cases registered in Palam Village police station and Sultanpuri police station have been worked out.

"Two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi-Anil Chippi gang have been arrested by Crime Branch. Six pistols alongwith 14 live cartridges were recovered by Crime Branch," Delhi Police said.

