Delhi Police Heighten Alert for Bharat Bandh, Security Beefed Up

Delhi Police are on high alert and have bolstered security measures in the national capital in anticipation of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), officials stated Friday.

Traffic disruptions are expected in Delhi, with barricades erected in several areas, authorities warned. The SKM has called for the Bharat Bandh to press the BJP-led central government to accede to farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Punjab farmers commenced their Delhi Chalo march on Tuesday but were halted by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Delhi and Haryana.

Since then, protesting farmers have been encamped at the border points, marking the fourth day of agitation on Friday. The border points between Delhi and Haryana remain closed to traffic, heavily guarded by security personnel in anti-riot gear.

With the border closures, commuters have encountered difficulties passing through certain stretches. However, traffic movement remains open at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police are maintaining heightened vigilance and have installed barricades in central areas leading to the Parliament and other sensitive locations, according to police officials.

In light of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the SKM, Delhi Police have intensified their alertness, a police official confirmed. Traffic disruptions are anticipated due to the bandh, a senior police officer cautioned.

A marathon meeting between three Union ministers and leaders of protesting farmer unions on Thursday night concluded inconclusively. The two sides are scheduled to convene for the fourth round of talks on Sunday.