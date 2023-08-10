Delhi Police impose Section 144 around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 10 Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc.

"No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) wrote on Twitter.

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort.

