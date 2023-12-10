Delhi Police nab gangster, foil plot to kill rival at Dwarka Court Complex

New Delhi, Dec 10 An alleged plot to assassinate a gangster at Dwarka Court Complex here was foiled after the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a member of a rival gang, an official said on Sunday.

Two pistols, five live cartridges, and two knives have been recovered from the possession of the accused person identified as Ankit alias Tarru (26), a resident of Delhi's Shakurpur.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said that there was information that a local criminal group in the Shakurpur area was planning to kill its rival gangster Madhesh alias Madho to extend the gang’s supremacy in the area.

Subsequently, a team was deployed to gather intelligence. "During the surveillance, it was discovered that Sagar alias Katto, and Ankit were pivotal members of a criminal group with intentions to eliminate their rival, Madhesh," said the DCP.

Further investigation revealed their plot to kill Madhesh on December 8 inside the Dwarka Court Complex. “Acting on this specific information, a team set up a trap near the court complex in Delhi on December 8,” said the DCP.

Around noon, Ankit was apprehended on the road adjacent to the court complex when he arrived in his Hyundai i-10 car.

Ankit completed his schooling at a local school in Shakurpur. Subsequently, he enrolled in Sanskrit (Hons.) at Satyawati College in 2017.

“During his first year of graduation, along with Sagar alias Katto and other associates, he was involved in the murder of Rakesh, also known as Bholi, from Shakurpur in 2018. This act was a retaliation for the killing of their associate, Lucky, by Madhesh,” said the DCP.

In 2020, Ankit was released on interim bail due to Covid-19. “During this period, along with his associates Sagar and Johnson, he committed a murderous assault on their rival, Madhesh, resulting in his arrest,” said the DCP.

Although he was granted bail in July 2021, he was again arrested in Rani Bagh while in possession of illegal firearms. “Ankit and Sagar harboured resentment against Madhesh due to the killing of Lucky and were determined to eliminate him,” said the DCP.

The duo had received information that Madhesh would be visiting the Dwarka Court on December 8, prompting them to devise a plan to kill him there. “Following their plan, Ankit procured illegal firearms, ammunition, and knives and arrived at the Dwarka Court on December 8,” the DCP added.

