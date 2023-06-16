Delhi Police nab Nigerian national with Amphetamine worth Rs 70L

New Delhi, June 16 Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 67 gm of Amphetamine, worth Rs 70 lakh, from his possession.

The accused, who has been identified as Enwerem Emmanuel Rapheal (26), had also exceeded his permitted stay in the country and was released on bail. The police said that Rapheal was not attending court proceedings in the Foreigners Act case.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan, said that on June 13, a police team was present in the Uttam Nagar area in order to verify foreigners staing illegally in the area.

"An African national was seen coming towards the Gurdwara Road on a Scooty. On seeing the police, he took a U-turn and he tried to throw away a polythene bag which he took out from his pocket. However, the police team apprehended him before he could do that," Vardhan said.

"The polythene contained a white coloured substance, which upon checking was found to be Amphetamine, weighing 67 gm," the DCP said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of NDPS Act has registered at the Uttam Nagar police station.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he purchased the Amphetamine from an African person from Mohan Garden and Chander Vihar.

