Delhi Police nab two Nigerian nationals with drugs worth Rs 1.5 cr

New Delhi, June 22 Two Nigerian nationals, who indulged in drug peddling in the national capital, were arrested with 140 grams of amphetamine worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Uche (31) and Ginika (32), both residents of Imo State, Nigeria.

The official said that both the accused were found previously involved in a case of Delhi Excise Act and Foreigners Act registered at the Mohan Garden police station and were currently on bail. According to police, on June 19, a police team was at R-Block Road, Mohan Garden when they saw two persons coming on a scooty.

However, on seeing the police team both the suspected persons tried to flee, but were apprehended after a chase about 100 meters.

"During their search, a plastic polythene bag containing white colour substance was recovered from their possession, which upon checking with the field testing kit, was found to be amphetamine, weighing 140 gm," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor