Delhi Police nabs proclaimed offender who was on the run for 10 years

A team of Delhi Police's South District has arrested a proclaimed offender, identified as Rehmat Ali, who had been evading his arrest for 10 years.

Police said he was arrested from Sahababad in Uttar Pradesh.

He was on the run and had been declared a proclaimed offender in June 2012 by the Saket Court in connection with an FIR U/s 457/380/34 IPC filed at Ambedkar Nagar police station, New Delhi, police said.

The section under which the FIR was filed pertains to committing theft.

"The team of AATS, South District, was specifically tasked with nabbing the POs (proclaimed offenders). The team was in the process of tracking down the whereabouts of the absconding proclaimed offenders. Our team activated local informers and collected intelligence inputs on these offenders," a police officer said on Monday.

According to intelligence inputs received on one of the proclaimed offenders on Sunday, a team was put together to pursue the lead and bring him to book.

The team of Delhi Police activated interstate informers and conducted local inquiry in areas, gathering actionable intelligence on the proclaimed offender Ali, eventually resulting in his arrest.

( With inputs from ANI )

