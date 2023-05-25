Delhi police officials held high-level meeting to deploy security for Parliament building's inauguration

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Delhi Police senior officials will hold a high-level meeting at police headquarters on Thursday regarding security arrangements for the Parliament Building inauguration on May 28, said the police.

The police will be increasing security, especially in New Delhi District area considering a few opposition parties boycotting the inauguration of the New Parliament building, also Wrestlers sitting for a protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Roads leading towards the venue will be barricaded and the district will have multi-layer security checkpoints," added the officials.

A total of 21 opposition parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor