Delhi Police probing links of two suspected terrorists with Pak's ISI

New Delhi, Jan 16 The Delhi Police's Special Cell, which recently nabbed two individuals from the national capital's Jahangirpuri area, is now probing the links of the suspected terrorists with Pakistan's ISI agency, official sources said.

Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga a.k.a. Yaqub, and Naushad, 56, had planned to carry out a "terror operation", targeting right-wing leaders, but they were nabbed by the sleuths of Delhi Police's Special Cell before they could implement their plans.

According to sources, Naushad was associated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Ansar.

"Naushad had been in Tihar for a long time and there he came in touch with Arif Mohammed, an accused in the 'Red Fort attack' case, and Sohail, a terrorist. Sohail was later released in 2018 and went to Pakistan and joined Lashkar-e-Taiba but Naushad was in contact with him," said the sources.

Jagjit Singh was said to be in touch with the Bambiha gang of Punjab and later on, he developed contacts with Khalistani operators.

Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, said the sources.

Sources further said that it was Sohail who gave the task of target killings of prominent Hindu leaders to Naushad and to send videos of the killings.

The duo had killed a boy, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, in December, and the body, which had a 'trishul' tattoo on its shoulder, was recovered from the Bhalswa Dairy area based on the disclosures made by the two alleged terrorists.

A video was sent to Sohail. Later, the accused cut up the body into eight pieces and dumped them in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

"All the pieces have been recovered by the police at their instance," said a senior police officer.

On Friday, the Special Cell had recovered two hand grenades from the accused duo's rented accommodation in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

"The disclosures made by the accused led the police to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony under the Bhalswa Dairy police station area. Two hand grenades were recovered from their room," said a senior police officer.

On Thursday, police had arrested Naushad and Jagjit and recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets. The duo was sent to 14-day police custody on Friday.

