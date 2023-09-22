Delhi Police recover opium valued at Rs 40cr; 3 held 

New Delhi, Sep 22 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three drug traffickers, including the kingpin, and recovered over 40 kg of opium valued at Rs 40 crore in the international market, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the seized opium was smuggled from the northeastern states and was meant for supply to Delhi and other nearby states.

The officials further said that the members of the syndicate used social media platforms to communicate with each other and used a secret cavity to hide opium in the car, which had a temporary registration number for evading law enforcement agencies.

The accused were identified as Amara Ram (34), Bhana Ram Choudhary (33), and Bhalla Ram (31), all residents of Rajasthan. According to the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal, on September 11, specific information was received regarding two individuals engaged in drug trafficking who had arrived in Delhi in a Rajasthan-registered KIA Seltos car, carrying a consignment of opium.

They were expected to arrive on Noida Link Road, near Crown Plaza Hotel, Mayur Vihar-I, Delhi, to deliver the opium.

"In response, a raiding party was formed following which Amra Ram and Bhana Ram were apprehended. On inspecting the car, 40.86 kg of high-quality opium was discovered concealed in secret compartments within the chassis, covered by the front and back tire fender liners of the KIA Seltos," said Dhaliwal.

During the investigation, the police team, accompanied by the accused Amara Ram and Bhana Ram, travelled to Jodhpur in search of the cartel's mastermind, Bhalla Ram.

"Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Bhalla Ram had been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, at 6.40 p.m. on September 11. This was due to a suspicion that the police had apprehended members of his cartel, as their phones had become unreachable," said the Special CP.

"After his discharge from the hospital, Bhalla Ram was arrested in connection with this case, and a search warrant was obtained from the court to search his residence and vehicle. Acting on his information, 3.058 kg of opium was seized from his residence in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on September 15," said the Special CP.

The arrested individuals -- Bhalla Ram, Amra Ram, and Bhana Ram, underwent extensive questioning.

"Amra Ram and Bhana Ram confessed to being part of an inter-state narcotics syndicate operated by Bhalla Ram, and they had been involved in drug trafficking activities for the past six months. They revealed that they received opium supplies from various individuals in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Assam, as directed by Bhalla Ram, and subsequently distributed it to various persons in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh as per his instructions," Dhaliwal said.

"They further divulged that Bhalla Ram communicated with them, as well as suppliers and receivers of opium, through social media platforms, with each trip earning them Rs 30,000, and a partnership promise after Diwali,” said the Special CP.

Bhalla Ram disclosed that he operated an inter-state drug cartel and had been engaged in drug trafficking for the last six years.

"He initially worked for his brother-in-law, Jay Ram, and during this period, he established connections with opium suppliers in Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam, as well as opium receivers in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh," said the official.

In 2021, Jay Ram was arrested, prompting Bhalla Ram to establish his own drug trafficking network.

He sourced opium from various individuals in Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam and supplied it to his contacts in Delhi and other states.

"Bhalla Ram also revealed that he communicated with suppliers and receivers of opium through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, using international phone numbers for registration," said the Special CP.

"To facilitate opium smuggling without detection by law enforcement agencies, he purchased two new Kia Seltos cars and created concealed compartments for hiding narcotic substances. Bhalla Ram procured opium at a rate of Rs 1,10,000 per kg and sold it for Rs 1,60,000 per kg," the Special CP added.

