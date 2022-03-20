Delhi Police rescue kidnapped minor girl, one held

Delhi police on Saturday nabbed a 72-year-old man in a kidnapping case involving a minor girl.

New Delhi District Police rescued a kidnapped minor girl and arrested the accused before he could escape from the national capital along with the victim, said police on Saturday.

The police also said that the accused, Raghu Nath (72), a resident of Geeta Colony, molested the victim after she boarded his auto-rickshaw.

On March 17, the complainant informed police that his 11 years old daughter was missing from the Bengali market. "Due to the sensitivity of the case, the district police swung into action, and an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Barakhamba Road Police Station," the police said in a media statement.

The police team analyzed the CCTV footage at relevant locations and found that the victim had boarded an auto-rickshaw.

"The team of police led by Inspector Mausam Ghani and SI Umesh Yadav tracked down the accused near Pacific Mall in the East Delhi area. The accused was trying to escape with the victim to Haridwar in Uttarakhand," the police added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the victim had boarded his auto-rickshaw to see new places in the national capital, said the police, adding that the accused also allegedly molested the girl. The accused had planned to take the victim to Haridwar, said the police.

In another instance, a 15-year-old specially-abled girl was found by the New Delhi District police, and she was reunited with her family, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor