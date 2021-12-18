Delhi police rules out terror angle in Rohini court's low-intensity blast case, nabs DRDO employee

Delhi police special cell nabbed one employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for allegedly planting a low-intensity bomb inside a courtroom at Rohini Court Complex recently, informed the police.

The police have ruled out any terror angle in the matter, added the police.

According to the police, the accused had planted the bomb for a lawyer of Rohini Court with whom he had a personal enmity over a property for the past six years.

Delhi Police nabbed the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage, as per the police.

Over 88 cameras were scanned and the suspect was seen coming out of the courtroom a few minutes before the blast.

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on December 9.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

