Delhi Police witty reply on Twitter left people in splits

New Delhi, Jan 13 The Delhi Police's active use of Twitter is being appreciated after some witty replies to queries during a 'question and answer session' launched to help people get information regarding curfew and Covid-19.

One of the users put a question in a humourous way "Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask on?

The police replied on Twitter, "Thats a silly point sir, it's time to take extra cover, also Delhi Police is good at catching".

This comment became hit on social media and everybody started praising the Delhi Police for such a witty reply.

Senior Congress leader and former cricketer Kirti Azad lauded Delhi Police for its witty comment against a user. He tweeted "A #Chinaman delivery would be better than a #googly, given the circumstances @DelhiPolice."

During the first Covid wave it was the Pune Police which beacme popular on Twitter for giving humorous replis. The Pune Police was highly appreciated for their witty response. Now it's the Delhi Police which is using the witty way to answer the non serious questions.

Apart from the reply in a witty way, the Delhi Police is also reaching out to those who need help. A number of people have been provided with medicine, ambulance and other life saving equipment to fight Covid.

A Delhi Police official said that they were always ready during each wave. "Now it's the third wave and we are ready to help, to serve, to make you laugh. Our cops are round the clock available be it on line or off line," said the police official.

