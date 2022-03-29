Delhi Police's Special Cell strikes in five states, apprehends 12 dreaded criminals

New Delhi, March 29 The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in a major interstate operation, nabbed 12 dreaded criminals involved in multiple heinous crimes, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra said with this major operation, the police have crippled the Lucky Patial-Bambiha-Kaushal alliance, which has been behind sensational organised crimes in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh, apart from having significant footprints in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The arrested included Sajjan alias Bholu, 37, who carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh from Gurugram police and Rs 50,000 from Faridabad police.

According to the DCP, Sajjan has killed Congress leader Vikas Choudhary in Faridabad in June 2019, and then Youth Akali Dal leader and former Student Organisation of India (SOI) President Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Midhu Khera in Punjab's Mohali in August 2021.

Another arrested criminal is Anil alias Latth, 32, a resident of Kakrola, Delhi and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh from Gurugram police, and accused being one of the criminals who had committed a double murder in Haryana's Ambala in March 2021 wherein two unintended victims were brutally killed in a case of mistaken identity. Later, he was also accused in Khera's murder.

Arrested Ajay alias Sunny alias Lefty, 20, a resident of Haryana's Kurukshetra, was identified as an associate of jailed gangster Bhuppi Rana and also involved in Khera's murder as well as another murder in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi.

Another arrested criminal, Tekchand, 30, had a reward of Rs 50,000 from police UP's GTB Nagar, Rs 25,000 from Haryana's Palwal and Rs 5,000 from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, and is allegedly involved in a sensational double murder case of Ajnara Le Garden in Noida wherein a member of a political family of Faridabad was killed. In another murder committed by him in UP's Bulandshahr in March 2021, a UP Police constable had also suffered gunshot injuries.

The other criminals include Dayachand alias Dealer, 30, resident of Haryana's Palwal, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 from UP's GTB Nagar police, Rs 25,000 from Palwal police and Rs 5,000 from Bhiwadi police, Kailash Dagar, 29, a resident of Palwal, and on the run for two years, Rahul alias Sadhu, 24, a resident of Gurugram, Sachin alias Gachnu, 25, a resident of Gurugram, allegedly involved in cases of firing for extortion committed in Hari Nagar, Delhi and later in Vasant Kunj, Saurabh Mishra alias Mogli, 23, a resident of Gurugram, and on the run for one year.

The remaining arrested criminals were Kavinder alias Shakti Rana, 22, a logistics backbone of the alliance, supplying weapons, shelter, vehicles etc. for the killers involved in a string of heinous cases across multiple states, and closely associated with gangster Devender Bambhia, killed in a police encounters, Sandeep Dagar, 24, of Palwal, wanted in two cases and Gulshan, 26, a resident of Palwal

DCP Chandra said per preliminary interrogations, the role of arrested accused Sachin alias Gachnu in the sensational murder of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sidhdhu has emerged. The same is being further verified and identities of others involved with him are being withheld for operational reasons.

He said that states concerned are being informed of the arrests. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

