Delhi polls: Jasola villagers up in arms against potholed roads, poor upkeep

New Delhi, Jan 12 The poor state of roads in Okhla constituency in south Delhi has left the area residents angry with a few Jasola villagers on Sunday pointing to frequent accidents taking place due to potholes and water-logging.

“We have seen repairs taking place in other areas of the constituency but Jasola village has just been ignored by legislator Amanatullah Khan,” area resident Mohd. Shahdab told IANS.

He said accidents are frequent on this stretch. “Road repairs have taken place in nearby colonies like Shaheen Bagh and Abul Fazal Enclave but in Jasola village the repairs have been few and far between.”

After rains, slush gets collected on the road which adds to the problem as potholes are difficult to detect, he said, adding that about a week ago some repair had started but it stopped abruptly.

“There are accidents taking place in the area every day,” he alleged.

Ameen, an e-rickshaw driver, said, “Our three-wheeled vehicles overturn due to the pot-holed roads in the area. I am not the only one complaining, everyone here is suffering from poor roads in Jasola village.”

Another e-rickshaw driver said residents have been putting up with broken roads for the past one year.

The AAP legislator is not paying any attention towards the plight of residents, he said.

“Just two days ago, an e-rickshaw overturned and those travelling on the vehicle received injuries in the head,” he said.

The residents’ complaints about the poor condition of roads in Jasola village come in the backdrop of the local legislator facing allegations of wrongdoing related to corruption and money laundering during his tenure as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board between 2016 and 2021.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case against Amanatullah Khan was related to a CBI FIR against him for alleged illegal appointments of employees in the Board.

The CBI alleged that the illegal appointments in the Board caused significant financial losses to the government.

Khan was arrested on September 2, 2024 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 but was granted bail later.

