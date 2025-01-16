Delhi polls: Manish Sisodia owns assets worth over Rs 57 lakh, affidavit reveals

New Delhi, Jan 16 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, who filed his nomination on Thursday for the February 5 Assembly elections owns assets worth over Rs 57 lakh, an affidavit revealed.

As per the declaration made by the AAP leader, he has Rs 25,000 cash in hand while his spouse Seema Sisodia has Rs 15,000.

Manish Sisodia has deposits of Rs 34,43,762 bank accounts while his spouse has Rs 12,87,036.

The affidavit mentions that the AAP leader owns moveable assets worth Rs 34,43,762 while the moveable properties of his spouse are worth Rs 12,87,036.

Besides, Manish Sisodia in the affidavit has declared owning immovable assets worth Rs 23,000 while his wife own immovable properties worth Rs 70,00,000.

Earlier on Thursday, after filing the nomination, he said, "Today I have filed my nomination from Jangpura with the hope that public will give the same support that it has been giving to Arvind Kejriwal's team for the last 10 years."

"If I am elected as the MLA of Jangpura, I will support the people of Jangpura in their happiness and sorrow and will help in building their future by augmenting the education and health sector. With this feeling, I have filed my nomination," he added.

"During Kejriwal's government, there have been changes in the lives of Delhiites. Kejriwal has a vision for the city and its residents," he said, citing the AAP's promises of welfare schemes like Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana and Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana.

Taking aim at the BJP, he said that the BJP is "a factory of lies" and said that the party should first decide the Chief Minister's face.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sisodia, accompanied by AAP workers, held a roadshow, which witnessed a large crowd of supporters waving party flags and holding posters of the former Deputy CM.

He also offered prayers at the ancient Angoori Temple in Kilokari, seeking divine blessings before proceeding to file his nomination papers.

The AAP has fielded Sisodia from the Jangpura Assembly constituency instead of his traditional stronghold, Patparganj. Sisodia will face BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri in the election.

The elections for Delhi's 70 Assembly seats will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. AAP, which secured 67 seats in 2015 and retained dominance with 62 seats in 2020, is seeking a third consecutive term.

The BJP, which increased its tally from three seats in 2015 to eight in 2020, aims to expand its influence, while the Congress strives to make a comeback after failing to win any seats in the last two elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor