Delhi Pollution: Fog Engulfs Shakurpur as AQI Drops to 346, Classified as 'Very Poor' (Watch Video)

Delhi is currently shrouded in fog, particularly in Shakurpur and its surrounding areas, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) falls to 346, categorized as 'Very Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. The weather forecast for Delhi over the next seven days predicts mainly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of fog engulfs Shakurpur and surrounding areas as the AQI drops to 346, categorised as 'Very Poor according to the Central Pollution Control Board.



(Visuals from Britannia Flyover) pic.twitter.com/V2tWzYEvYV — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

Wind speeds will vary, with directions shifting between ESE, SE, NE, and NW, ranging from 6 to 16 km/h. From October 22 to October 26, calm or light winds are anticipated during the early mornings, increasing slightly later in the day. Overall, the forecast indicates no significant weather disruptions, with clear and stable skies expected throughout the week.

"I am a college student and I have to leave for my college early in the morning. I feel difficulty in breathing because of this rising pollution. Firecrackers have been banned in Delhi but we still saw so many firecrackers being burst yesterday. This means that the government is doing nothing to control this pollution. The government needs to step up," said a local resident.