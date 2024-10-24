Delhi Pollution: PWD Vehicles Sprinkling Water to Combat Dust Pollution (Watch Video)

The Public Works Department (PWD) vehicles are sprinkling water in various parts of the national capital to mitigate dust pollution. In response to rising air quality concerns, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented the Stage-II GRAP Action Plan across the National Capital Region (NCR). This plan includes daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping, as well as water sprinkling on designated roads.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: PWD vehicles sprinkle water in parts of the national capital to reduce dust pollution.



CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked the Stage-II GRAP Action Plan across NCR. This includes carrying out mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water… pic.twitter.com/VXkluNF323 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality is deteriorating, with pollution levels continuing to rise. On Thursday morning, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city surged to 340, marking the third consecutive day that the AQI has exceeded 300 (classified as very poor). Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri recorded the highest pollution levels, with AQIs reaching 400, while Okhla reported an AQI of 328. Throughout the national capital, the AQI remained in the very poor category on Thursday morning.

The most severe impact of pollution in Delhi NCR has been on residents' health. Typically, people flock to India Gate in the early morning for walks, exercise, and cycling, but the rising pollution levels have left the area mostly vacant. As a result, the number of individuals venturing out for exercise has significantly declined.