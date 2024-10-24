Vrindavan Car Accident: Speeding Vehicle Hits 2 Police Officers; on Chetak Patrol (Watch Video)

In a disturbing incident, a speeding car struck two police officers on Chetak patrol, leaving both injured. The officers, identified as Akash and Mahendra, were immediately rushed to the hospital following the collision. The incident occurred late Wednesday night while the officers were performing their routine duties on the streets of Vrindavan.

Local authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts to locate the driver responsible for the hit-and-run are currently underway, with local police scanning nearby CCTV footage to track the vehicle. The injured officers are undergoing treatment, and their condition remains stable. "We are determined to catch the driver and bring him to justice," stated a senior police official.