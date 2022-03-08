Delhi: Public need to play important role in keeping parks clean, says Rajnath Singh

Ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the public will have to play a role in keeping the parks clean as cleanliness is imperative for getting rid of pollution in the national capital.

Speaking at the inauguration program of a park in Sagarpur area of Delhi, the Defence Minister said, "Delhi has the highest population density and pollution index in the country. Parks are like the lungs of a city like Delhi. It is imperative that cleanliness should be focused upon to get rid of pollution."

Singh also said that the importance of a healthy body can be understood from how the neighbours start panicking when they get to know someone next door is infected with COVID.

Saying that the inaugurated park was once an illegally occupied land, Singh said that the kind of pleasure people will get in the park, could not be achieved in multiplex or malls.

"The Horticulture Department of MCD is taking care of more than 6,000 parks in which more than 6 lakh trees have been planted," he said.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct is likely to be announced in Delhi any time after March 10.

In the 272 seats of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, BJP is currently in possession of all three municipal corporations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor