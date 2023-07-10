Delhi rain fury: No adverse order by HC today on absence of lawyers, says DHCBA

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Sunday issued a communication to its member lawyers that no adverse orders will be passed in the event of lawyers unable to present themselves before the court on Monday due to heavy rainfall in the national capital.

DHCBA said a request was made to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, which the latter accepted.

"Considering the torrential rains since July 7, 2023, and the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for July 10, 2023, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on request of DHCBA has agreed that no adverse orders shall be passed in case the lawyers are unable to present themselves before Courts on July 10, 2023," DHCBA said in a statement.

