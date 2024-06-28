Delhi Rain: Two Children Drown in Rainwater-Filled Ditch in New Usmanpur

Published: June 28, 2024 08:27 PM

Two children died Friday after drowning in a deep ditch filled with rainwater in New Usmanpur, police said, ANI ...

Delhi Rain: Two Children Drown in Rainwater-Filled Ditch in New Usmanpur

Two children died Friday after drowning in a deep ditch filled with rainwater in New Usmanpur, police said, ANI reported.

The boys, whose identities were not immediately available, had gone to play in the rainwater when the incident happened, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey.

Their bodies were recovered and sent for autopsy, Tirkey said.

This is breaking news, more details awaited...

