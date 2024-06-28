Delhi Rain: Two Children Drown in Rainwater-Filled Ditch in New Usmanpur

Two children died Friday after drowning in a deep ditch filled with rainwater in New Usmanpur, police said, ANI reported.

Delhi | "Two children died after drowning in a deep ditch which was filled with rainwater in New Usmanpur area today. The two boys had gone there to play in rainwater when the incident happened. Bodies sent for postmortem," says DCP North East Joy Tirkey. — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

The boys, whose identities were not immediately available, had gone to play in the rainwater when the incident happened, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey.

Their bodies were recovered and sent for autopsy, Tirkey said.

