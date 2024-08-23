Delhi Rains: 15-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Road in Chanakyapuri Area

Delhi: A 15-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged road near The British School in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area after a heavy rainfall on Friday. The victim, identified as Sourabh, lived with his family at Vivekanand Camp in the same area.

A 15-year-old boy died due to drowning in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. This incident happened at around noon when it was raining heavily. This boy was playing and the flow of water was very fast. After going some distance, the body of the boy was found: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

According to the police, Sourabh was playing with friends in the rain when he accidentally ventured into deep water and drowned. His friends alerted his family, who quickly arrived at the scene, retrieved him from the water, and rushed him to the hospital. However, Sourabh was declared dead on arrival.