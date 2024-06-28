Delhi Rains: LG VK Saxena Holds Emergency Meeting, Officials' Leave Cancelled

After heavy rains lashed the national capital in the early hours of Friday, the city was left reeling under the impact of severe waterlogging. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called an emergency meeting, after visuals and reports of waterlogging surfaced on social media from across the city. The LG, in the emergency meeting, took note of the lack of preparedness and the response system, said the LG’s office. Saxena also ordered officials to set up an emergency control room to address the reports of waterlogging. The revenue department has been asked to activate the disaster response cell under DDMA in case of excessive rainfall.

Chairing an emergency meeting, the LG said that all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately and no leave should be sanctioned for the next two months, according to his office.Saxena also took note of the lack of preparedness and an emergency response system in the national capital, the LG office said. This comes after a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 at Delhi airport caved in, killing one individual and injuring five more, due to the heavy rains.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has now ordered a probe into the incident. All flights of IndiGo and SpiceJet that operate from the terminal were moved to terminals 2 and 3. Many flights were cancelled, while many were delayed. Many parts of the city were flooded, with water entering homes, submerging vehicles, and causing long traffic jams. Key tunnels, including Pragati Maidan, were closed, and upscale areas like Hauz Khas, South Extension, and Mayur Vihar reported flooded homes. Key routes like Minto Road and Azad Market underpasses were closed. Power outages were reported in areas like Dwarka and Jangpura. Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories for waterlogged roads, suggesting alternative routes.

