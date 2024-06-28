Delhi Rains: Passengers Rescued From Bus Trapped at Waterlogged Azad Market Underpass; Roads Flooded (Watch Videos)

Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Friday, June 28, resulted in waterlogging, the collapse of the canopy of Delhi Airport Terminal 1, and many other incidents in the National Capital.

It is also reported that a bus travelling from Delhi's Azad Market underpass was stuck in waterlogging due to heavy rains. Dramatic visuals from Delhi's Azad Market underpass where passengers are being rescued from a bus trapped in an underpass bridge.

The DFS received a call seeking assistance in morning after which two fire tenders were pressed into service. Heavy rains lashed the national capital Friday morning, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged.

Delhi received 150 mm of rainfall in three hours between 2.30 am to 5.30 am in one of the wettest spells the capital has recorded this year. The city's main observatory in Safdarjung recorded 228 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

#WATCH | Drone visuals around AIIMS in Delhi show the current situation in the area as it remains waterlogged due to incessant heavy rainfall.



Many areas have been waterlogged, and water has entered houses in several low-lying areas. Traffic has been affected, with many stranded on the road due to waterlogging.