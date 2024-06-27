Delhi Rains: Wall Collapse Reported In Vasant Kunj, No Injuries Reported

In a recent incident in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, a wall collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.The collapse is suspected to have been caused by the intense downpour. Parts of Delhi today received heavy rains bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions.

Visuals shared by the news agency ANI showed heavy downpours in Munirka, Sarita Vihar, and other parts of the national capital with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day.The weather agency also predicted rain over Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram. The much-awaited rain came after Delhi and other parts of north India witnessed weeks of intense spells of heatwave.