Delhi receives light rainfall on Sunday

Delhi continued to receive light rainfall on Sunday as Met department expected that the minimum temperature likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India.

According to IMD, light drizzle or moderate rainfall is expected across north India.

IMD tweeted, "Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

The IMD also said that dense fog prevailed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said that western disturbance (WD) lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood with a trough aloft roughly along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 28°N in mid & upper tropospheric levels.

( With inputs from ANI )

