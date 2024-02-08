Delhi records 8.2 degrees minimum temp, strong winds predicted

New Delhi, Feb 8 The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature at 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said that strong surface winds are expected during the day.

Air quality at several stations across the city fell under the 'moderate' levels at several stations.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'moderate' category standing at 158 and PM10 reached 160, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 98 or satisfactory, and PM10 at 112, in moderate levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor